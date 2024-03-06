SAP appoints Manish Prasad as president and managing director - India

SAP announced the appointment of Manish Prasad as president and managing director for SAP Indian Subcontinent. He succeeds Kulmeet Bawa, who takes on a global role to drive the growth and adoption of SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) for customers worldwide.

A technology veteran and seasoned business leader at SAP, Prasad has been responsible for delivering strategic and impactful outcomes for some of India’s organizations across metals, mining, and automotive industries. With a career spanning over two decades, he has experience building and managing global and regional businesses across multiple geographies including North America, Middle East, Asia, and Australia.

Commenting on the announcement, Paul Marriott, president, SAP Asia Pacific Japan said, “India is one of the fastest-growing markets for SAP in the region and globally, and a strategically important hub for innovation and growth. I am excited to welcome Manish, and I’m confident that his deep understanding of the market, our technology, and people will usher in the next phase of growth in India. I thank Kulmeet Bawa for his outstanding contribution over the last three years, delivering continued success and growth for SAP India, and I look forward to working with him to help accelerate the value our customers gain from SAP BTP.”

In his new role, Prasad will advance SAP’s move to the cloud, helping to enable customers across all industries to digitally transform with SAP.

“India is at a pivotal moment in its digital transformation journey, embracing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, marking an era of unprecedented possibilities,” Manish added. “I look forward to working with our incredibly talented teams to accelerate growth and guiding our customers on their journeys to being intelligent, sustainable, and future-ready enterprises.”