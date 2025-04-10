            
Bharat Kaushal named Executive Chairman of Hitachi India, to lead growth strategy

Kaushal, who previously served as Corporate Officer at Hitachi Ltd. and Managing Director of Hitachi India, will also continue to serve as the Acting Managing Director for Hitachi India alongside his new role.

By  Storyboard18Apr 10, 2025 2:01 PM
Hitachi credited Kaushal’s “strategic vision” with driving the company’s expansion in India across diverse domains

Hitachi India has announced the elevation of Bharat Kaushal to the role of Executive Chairman, effective April 1, 2025. In addition to this appointment, Kaushal has been named Corporate Officer in charge of regional strategies (India) for the parent company, Hitachi Ltd.

Kaushal, who previously served as Corporate Officer at Hitachi Ltd. and Managing Director of Hitachi India, will also continue to serve as the Acting Managing Director for Hitachi India alongside his new role.

“This appointment re-emphasises Hitachi India's continued commitment to strengthening its over nine decades of unwavering partnership with India,” the company said in an official statement.

Kaushal became Hitachi India’s first Indian Managing Director in FY2017, a move that marked a significant milestone for the company’s local leadership. Since then, he has played a key role in broadening Hitachi’s presence across multiple strategic sectors in India.

“I am truly honoured and overwhelmed by the trust and confidence placed upon me in steering the future growth for Hitachi in India,” Kaushal said. “The new role will place a lot of responsibility in further architecting and driving a forward-looking roadmap for Hitachi’s colossal growth in India.”

Hitachi credited Kaushal’s “strategic vision” with driving the company’s expansion in India across diverse domains, including energy, infrastructure, healthcare, e-education, financial inclusion, and urban mobility. The company also highlighted his role in fostering strong relationships with stakeholders and contributing to India’s long-term development goals.


First Published on Apr 10, 2025 1:54 PM

