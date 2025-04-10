Vivek Singh appointed as CEO of Home Credit India

            

Sharing his vision, Vivek Singh, CEO, Home Credit India, said: "It’s an honour to lead Home Credit India at a time when technology is revolutionising how we serve customers."

Singh brings over 20 years of extensive experience in the financial services sector, with a strong focus on building and scaling businesses, driving digital transformation, and managing large-scale operations.

At its meeting held on April 7, 2025, the Board of Home Credit appointed Vivek Singh as the Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Singh brings over 20 years of extensive experience in the financial services sector, with a strong focus on building and scaling businesses, driving digital transformation, and managing large-scale operations. He is poised to spearhead Home Credit India into its next phase of growth under the TVS Holdings umbrella. K Gopala Desikan, Director, TVS Holdings, said on this appointment: "Home Credit India has played a pivotal role in advancing financial inclusion across the country. We are confident that Vivek’s deep understanding of the Indian financial landscape, particularly in the consumer & retail finance space, coupled with his proven ability to drive growth and innovation, will be invaluable as we move forward and strengthen the business of Home Credit India and build upon its strong foundation." Sharing his vision, Vivek Singh, CEO, Home Credit India, said: "It’s an honour to lead Home Credit India at a time when technology is revolutionising how we serve customers. I am committed to fostering innovation, enhancing customer experience, and expanding access to responsible credit. Home Credit India’s strong market presence provides a tremendous opportunity to further enhance our offerings, broaden our reach, and drive greater financial inclusion across the country. Together with the team, I look forward to shaping a more inclusive, responsible and tech-forward financial ecosystem in India." Vivek holds an MBA and has received multiple industry accolades for his contributions to the financial services space. He brings a proven track record of success in retail lending and customer-centric financial services. Prior to this, he held senior roles at multiple renowned financial institutions. Under his leadership, Home Credit India enters a new era of innovation and inclusive growth. The company remains committed to transparent, responsible lending and deepening credit penetration across India.


