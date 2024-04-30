BSH Home Appliances appoints Pinaki Gupta as head - brand marketing

BSH Home Appliances, a subsidiary of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, a global leader in the home appliance industry has appointed Pinaki Gupta as the Head brand marketing.

In his new capacity at BSH Home Appliances, Gupta will lead the charge in crafting innovative brand strategies for brands such as Bosch, Siemens, and Gaggenau. His role includes bolstering BSH's presence in the premium home appliances market in India, amplifying the brands' share of voice, and elevating their brand image to new heights.

Before joining BSH Home Appliances, Gupta held key positions in organizations including Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd, Arvind Ltd, and Nilkamal Ltd.

His most recent role at Nilkamal Ltd saw him at the helm of preparing and executing strategic roadmaps for the brand across a diversified portfolio of product offerings. He spearheaded the repositioning of the Nilkamal brand and designed a new brand architecture in alignment with the brand philosophy, showcasing his strategic vision and leadership.