Cleartrip's Aditya Agarwal steps down as CFO; Akshat Mishra to take over as head of business finance

Agarwal’s departure comes after nine years of service at Cleartrip, wherein he was instrumental in shaping its’ financial strategy and organisational growth. Agarwal has been a central part of the Cleartrip leadership team and played a role in strategy, business planning, and execution. During his tenure, he made contributions across multiple roles, serving as CFO since 2020 and previously as Head of Corporate Strategy and M&A. He played a pivotal role during the successful merger and subsequent integration of Cleartrip into the Flipkart Group. In light of Agarwal’s departure, Cleartrip has announced that Akshat Mishra will take over as the new Head of Business Finance. With two years of experience in the Cleartrip Business Finance team and eight years within the Flipkart Group, Mishra brings understanding of both Cleartrip's operations and the broader ecosystem in which it operates.