            

      CarDekho Group appoints Neelesh Talathi as group CFO

      In his new role, Neelesh Talathi will be tasked with optimising capital allocation, enhancing M&A activities, driving financial planning and analysis, and unlocking new growth opportunities at the group level.

      By  Storyboard18May 20, 2024 3:26 PM
      CarDekho Group appoints Neelesh Talathi as group CFO
      Before Mensa Group, Neelesh Talathi held a leadership role at various leading companies such as Trendsutra Group, the parent company of Pepperfry.com, Vedanta Ltd (India), Unilever (Global, Egypt, Asia-Africa & India) etc.

      CarDekho Group, India’s auto and finance tech solution provider, has announced the appointment of Neelesh Talathi as the group's chief financial officer (CFO). Talathi brings over 20 years of experience in business transformation, financial planning and analysis, equity financing, corporate governance, and mergers and acquisitions etc.

      Talathi’s appointment will further bolster the group's progress towards a successful IPO, stated the company. In his new role, he will be tasked with optimising capital allocation, enhancing M&A activities, driving financial planning and analysis, and unlocking new growth opportunities at the group level.

      Prior to joining CarDekho, Talathi was associated with Mensa Group of Companies as its CFO. His expertise in navigating capital market volatilities, regulatory landscapes, and compliance requirements across geographies will further strengthen CarDekho’s position in national and international markets.

      Talathi of CarDekho Group, said, “It is an honor for me to take on the role of Chief Financial Officer at CarDekho Group. It is impressive to witness how the Group has sustained continued growth since its inception and changed the outlook of the auto and finance industry with its deep-rooted commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions. Joining them on their journey, I am excited to further strengthen our financial foundation, enhance customer value, and foster sustainable growth.”

      Before Mensa Group, Talathi held a leadership role at various leading companies such as Trendsutra Group, the parent company of Pepperfry.com, Vedanta Ltd (India), Unilever (Global, Egypt, Asia-Africa & India) etc.


      Tags
      First Published on May 20, 2024 3:26 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      Tata Digital CEO Naveen Tahilyani rejigs Tata Neu executive team

      Tata Digital CEO Naveen Tahilyani rejigs Tata Neu executive team

      Brand Makers

      Sandeep Karwa is newly appointed leader for Flipkart Ads

      Sandeep Karwa is newly appointed leader for Flipkart Ads

      Brand Makers

      Byju's advisory board members Rajnish Kumar and Mohandas Pai to quit

      Byju's advisory board members Rajnish Kumar and Mohandas Pai to quit

      Brand Makers

      CII elects ITC's chairman and MD Sanjiv Puri as the president

      CII elects ITC's chairman and MD Sanjiv Puri as the president

      Brand Makers

      CXO Moves: Exec movements across Diageo, Reckitt, Ola Cabs, Havas Media, GroupM and more

      CXO Moves: Exec movements across Diageo, Reckitt, Ola Cabs, Havas Media, GroupM and more

      Brand Makers

      Meet the four HUL young leaders who joined the top table - the HUL management committee

      Meet the four HUL young leaders who joined the top table - the HUL management committee

      Brand Makers

      Legacy of Naturals Ice Cream founder Raghunandan Kamath aka ‘Ice Cream Man of India’

      Legacy of Naturals Ice Cream founder Raghunandan Kamath aka ‘Ice Cream Man of India’