CarDekho Group appoints Neelesh Talathi as group CFO

CarDekho Group, India’s auto and finance tech solution provider, has announced the appointment of Neelesh Talathi as the group's chief financial officer (CFO). Talathi brings over 20 years of experience in business transformation, financial planning and analysis, equity financing, corporate governance, and mergers and acquisitions etc.

Talathi’s appointment will further bolster the group's progress towards a successful IPO, stated the company. In his new role, he will be tasked with optimising capital allocation, enhancing M&A activities, driving financial planning and analysis, and unlocking new growth opportunities at the group level.

Prior to joining CarDekho, Talathi was associated with Mensa Group of Companies as its CFO. His expertise in navigating capital market volatilities, regulatory landscapes, and compliance requirements across geographies will further strengthen CarDekho’s position in national and international markets.

Talathi of CarDekho Group, said, “It is an honor for me to take on the role of Chief Financial Officer at CarDekho Group. It is impressive to witness how the Group has sustained continued growth since its inception and changed the outlook of the auto and finance industry with its deep-rooted commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions. Joining them on their journey, I am excited to further strengthen our financial foundation, enhance customer value, and foster sustainable growth.”