Cushman & Wakefield appoints Supriya Chatterjee as MD for North India

Cushman & Wakefield has announced the appointment of Supriya Chatterjee as the new Managing Director for North India, overseeing the firm's operations in the Delhi-NCR region and Jaipur.

In this role, Chatterjee will focus on leveraging emerging market opportunities in one of India's most significant real estate markets, enhancing client relationships and driving growth for the firm.

Chatterjee brings extensive experience to her new position, having led Cushman & Wakefield's office brokerage business for North India since joining the firm in 2015. Her deep market knowledge and established client connections have been pivotal in propelling the firm's growth in the region.

Under her leadership, the firm has achieved high-value transactions and successfully managed commercial real estate portfolios for both global and local clients.

Anshul Jain, Chief Executive for India and Southeast Asia at Cushman & Wakefield, highlighted Chatterjee's instrumental role in the firm's growth and expressed confidence in her ability to achieve the ambitious targets set for the organization.

"I am excited to embark on this new journey within the firm," said Chatterjee, reflecting on her appointment. “It’s an honour to lead the team at a time when the Indian real estate market is experiencing such dynamic growth. I look forward to building on our strong foundation and exploring new avenues to expand our presence and deliver exceptional value to our clients.”

In addition to her business responsibilities, Chatterjee leads the Women’s Integrated Network (WIN) at Cushman & Wakefield, where she mentors emerging female leaders, underscoring her commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace.