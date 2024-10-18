Google leadership reshuffle: Prabhakar Raghavan becomes CTO, Nick Fox takes over Search

ADVERTISEMENT
In a significant move aimed at strengthening its leadership in artificial intelligence and innovation, Google announced a major leadership reshuffle.
Prabhakar Raghavan, a long-time key figure within Google and senior vice president overseeing Search, Ads, and other crucial segments, will now transition to the role of Chief Technologist. In this capacity, Raghavan will collaborate closely with CEO Sundar Pichai and other top executives to guide the company's technological strategy and innovation.
Raghavan, who has played a pivotal role in Google's growth over the past twelve years, expressed his enthusiasm about returning to his "computer science roots." His new role will focus on ensuring that Google remains at the forefront of technological advancements in an increasingly AI-driven world.
Taking the reins from Raghavan in leading Google's Knowledge and Information (K&I) division, which includes Search, Ads, Geo, and Commerce products, will be Nick Fox. Fox is a veteran Googler with a wealth of experience. He has been instrumental in projects such as the development of Google Fi and RCS messaging.
As part of the company's restructuring, Google will also rebalance its research and development efforts. The Gemini application team will be integrated into Google DeepMind, a move aimed at streamlining AI research and product development under a single organization, now led by Sissie Hsaio.
Furthermore, the Google Assistant team will shift to the Platforms & Devices division, ensuring that AI-powered home initiatives are unified under one umbrella for better coordination and innovation.