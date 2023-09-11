CXO Moves: Exec movements at Leo Burnett, Samsung, BharatPe, Twitter, Pepperfry and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.
Dheeraj Sinha
Previous: CEO, Leo Burnett South Asia and Chairman, BBH India
Dheeraj Sinha has moved on from Publicis Groupe’s agencies Leo Burnett and BBH India. Sinhas has worked across McCann Erickson, Bates and Grey Group.
Nishant Jain
Previous: Chief business officer, BharatPe
Nishant Jain has stepped down from his position at BharatPe. Jain has been a part of companies like Nivea, PepsiCo, Hindustan CoCa-Cola Beverages, BCCL, Fortis Healthcare, The Coca-Cola Company and Zomato.
Vivek Gupta
Previous: Chief business officer, udaan.com
Present: Managing director and chief executive officer, United Breweries
United Breweries has appointed Vivek Gupta in a new role. Gupta has also worked at Procter & Gamble.
Shirish Agarwal
Previous: Head - marketing communication and brand, Panasonic India
Present: Director - marketing, Samsung India
Samsung has appointed Shirish Agarwal as director - marketing. He has worked across Cyber Media, Times Internet and HP.
Kanika Mittal
Previous: Country head, Twitter
Present: Country manager, Taboola
Taboola has roped in Kanika Mittal in a new role. Mittal has also worked at Reebok India.
Ashish Gupta
Previous: COO, Pepperfry
Present: Chief executive officer, Pepperfry
Ashish Gupta has been promoted to the role of chief executive officer. Shah, who co-founded Pepperfry along with (late) Ambareesh Murty, has worked across Tradox Pigments & Chemicals, ChemB.com India, C1 India, Baazee.com and eBay.
Sachin Kataria
Previous: Vice president, Nykaa PRO
Sachin Kataria has moved on from Nykaa. Kataria began his career at Tata Consultancy Services and then moved to Unilever. He has also worked at firms like udaan and First Principles.
Anjana Ghosh
Previous: Chief executive officer, Xotik Frujus
Anjana Ghosh has moved on from Xotik Frujus. Ghosh worked for 15 years in the steel industry and went on to work at Bisleri International.
Pratip Francis
Previous: Chief marketing officer, GROHE
Present: General manager - advertising and digital marketing, MRF
MRF has appointed Pratip Francis as general manager - advertising and digital marketing. Francis has worked across Haier, Kohler Co,
Schneider Electric and Delta Faucet Company.
Ankit Gupta
Previous: Chief executive officer, Oyo
Ankit Gupta has moved on from Oyo. Gupta has also worked at McKinsey & Company.
Khushnooma Kapadia
Previous: Area director of marketing, Marriott International
Present: Vice president - marketing, Marriott International
Marriott International has promoted Khushnooma Kapadia in a new role. She has worked across Arther Andersen and Good Relations India.
Riddhi Gupta
Previous: Lead - gaming, VerSe Innovation
Present: Lead - gaming, AnyMind Group
AnyMind Group has appointed Riddhi Gupta as the lead of its gaming vertical. Gupta has worked across Radio City India, India
Today and Zee Entertainment Enterprises.
Abhishek Jaggi
Previous: National sales head, MX Player
Present: National sales head, Way2News
Abhishek Jaggi has joined Way2News in a new role. Jaggi has worked across Naukri.com, Radio Mirchi, COLORS and Zee Entertainment.
Kuldeep Sengar and Praveen Sridhar
Previous: Chief technology officer, Loylty Rewardz Mngt; head of customer delight - Lummo
Present: Group chief technology officer, vice president - growth and special projects, Netcore Cloud
Kuldeep Sengar and Praveen Sridhar have come aboard in newer roles at Netcore Cloud.
Anirudh Likhite and Nilesh Kambli
Previous: AVP - supply chain, Nykaa; Vice president customer experience, The Souled Store
Present: Vice president - supply chain and procurement, senior vice president - customer experience, Pilgrim
Pilgrim has appointed Anirudh Likhite and Nilesh Kambli in newer roles.
In their new role, they will play an important part in delivering easy product accessibility, superior experience and quality across both digital and physical touchpoints.
Ritesh Chaudhary
Previous: Creative head, Tribes Communication
Present: Chief content officer, ideacafe.agency
Ritesh Chaudhary has joined ideacafe.agency as chief content officer. He has worked across Triangles Communications, Zapak Digital Entertainment, Boch and Fernsh, DDB Mudra Group, Milestone Brandcom and The Social Street.
Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy