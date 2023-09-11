CXO Moves: Exec movements at Leo Burnett, Samsung, BharatPe, Twitter, Pepperfry and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Previous: CEO, Leo Burnett South Asia and Chairman, BBH India

Dheeraj Sinha has moved on from Publicis Groupe’s agencies Leo Burnett and BBH India. Sinhas has worked across McCann Erickson, Bates and Grey Group.

Previous: Chief business officer, BharatPe

Nishant Jain has stepped down from his position at BharatPe. Jain has been a part of companies like Nivea, PepsiCo, Hindustan CoCa-Cola Beverages, BCCL, Fortis Healthcare, The Coca-Cola Company and Zomato.

Previous: Chief business officer, udaan.com

Present: Managing director and chief executive officer, United Breweries

United Breweries has appointed Vivek Gupta in a new role. Gupta has also worked at Procter & Gamble.

Previous: Head - marketing communication and brand, Panasonic India

Present: Director - marketing, Samsung India

Samsung has appointed Shirish Agarwal as director - marketing. He has worked across Cyber Media, Times Internet and HP.

Kanika Mittal

Previous: Country head, Twitter

Present: Country manager, Taboola

Taboola has roped in Kanika Mittal in a new role. Mittal has also worked at Reebok India.

Ashish Gupta

Previous: COO, Pepperfry

Present: Chief executive officer, Pepperfry

Ashish Gupta has been promoted to the role of chief executive officer. Shah, who co-founded Pepperfry along with (late) Ambareesh Murty, has worked across Tradox Pigments & Chemicals, ChemB.com India, C1 India, Baazee.com and eBay.

Sachin Kataria

Previous: Vice president, Nykaa PRO

Sachin Kataria has moved on from Nykaa. Kataria began his career at Tata Consultancy Services and then moved to Unilever. He has also worked at firms like udaan and First Principles.

Anjana Ghosh

Previous: Chief executive officer, Xotik Frujus

Anjana Ghosh has moved on from Xotik Frujus. Ghosh worked for 15 years in the steel industry and went on to work at Bisleri International.

Pratip Francis

Previous: Chief marketing officer, GROHE

Present: General manager - advertising and digital marketing, MRF

MRF has appointed Pratip Francis as general manager - advertising and digital marketing. Francis has worked across Haier, Kohler Co,

Schneider Electric and Delta Faucet Company.

Ankit Gupta

Previous: Chief executive officer, Oyo

Ankit Gupta has moved on from Oyo. Gupta has also worked at McKinsey & Company.

Khushnooma Kapadia

Previous: Area director of marketing, Marriott International

Present: Vice president - marketing, Marriott International

Marriott International has promoted Khushnooma Kapadia in a new role. She has worked across Arther Andersen and Good Relations India.

Riddhi Gupta

Previous: Lead - gaming, VerSe Innovation

Present: Lead - gaming, AnyMind Group

AnyMind Group has appointed Riddhi Gupta as the lead of its gaming vertical. Gupta has worked across Radio City India, India

Today and Zee Entertainment Enterprises.

Abhishek Jaggi

Previous: National sales head, MX Player

Present: National sales head, Way2News

Abhishek Jaggi has joined Way2News in a new role. Jaggi has worked across Naukri.com, Radio Mirchi, COLORS and Zee Entertainment.

Kuldeep Sengar and Praveen Sridhar

Previous: Chief technology officer, Loylty Rewardz Mngt; head of customer delight - Lummo

Present: Group chief technology officer, vice president - growth and special projects, Netcore Cloud

Kuldeep Sengar and Praveen Sridhar have come aboard in newer roles at Netcore Cloud.

Anirudh Likhite and Nilesh Kambli

Previous: AVP - supply chain, Nykaa; Vice president customer experience, The Souled Store

Present: Vice president - supply chain and procurement, senior vice president - customer experience, Pilgrim

Pilgrim has appointed Anirudh Likhite and Nilesh Kambli in newer roles.

In their new role, they will play an important part in delivering easy product accessibility, superior experience and quality across both digital and physical touchpoints.

Ritesh Chaudhary

Previous: Creative head, Tribes Communication

Present: Chief content officer, ideacafe.agency

Ritesh Chaudhary has joined ideacafe.agency as chief content officer. He has worked across Triangles Communications, Zapak Digital Entertainment, Boch and Fernsh, DDB Mudra Group, Milestone Brandcom and The Social Street.