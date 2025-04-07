CXO Moves: Exec movements across Volkswagen India, Honasa Consumer, Marico, Motorola India, Ogilvy, McCann Worldgroup and others

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Bishwajeet Samal

Previous: Global lead - campaigns and media management, Volkswagen

Present: Head of marketing and public relations, Volkswagen India

Bishwajeet Samal, who had led Volkswagen as global lead - campaigns and media management, has been named head of marketing and public relations at Volkswagen India. He has worked across Star India, FCB Interface and Tata Teleservices.

Josh Line

Previous: Chief brand officer, Paramount

Present: CMO, Yahoo

Yahoo has appointed Josh Line as its CMO. He has worked across Bates Worldwide, TBWA\Chiat\Day, and Anomaly.

Gagandeep Bedi

Previous: Head of marketing - offline, Infinix India

Present: Head of marketing, Motorola India

Motorola Mobility India has named Gagandeep Bedi as the head of marketing for Motorola India. He has worked across Asian Paints, Samsung Mobile, INQ Mobile, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio Infocomm, LeEco, Transsion and Beetel Teletech.

Anuja Mishra

Previous: Chief marketing officer, Honasa Consumer

Anuja Mishra, who led Mamaearth-owner Honasa Consumer as the chief marketing officer, has tendered her resignation. This is with effect from closure of business hours on June 30, 2025. She has worked across Reckitt Benckiser, Nestle, Hewitt Associates, PepsiCo and Godrej Consumer Products Limited.

Mauro Porcini

Previous: SVP and chief design officer, PepsiCo

Present: President and chief design officer, Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics has appointed Mauro Porcini in a new position. He has worked across Philips Design, Wisemad SrL, 3M etc.

Koteshwar L N

Previous: EVP & Head of Digital Business, Marico

Koteshwar L N, who led Marico as executive vice president and head of digital business, has stepped down from his position. He has worked across Wipro, The Coca-Cola Company and Flipkart.

Harsh Kapadia

Previous: EVP, Chief Creative Officer, MRM

Present: Chief creative officer, Grey

Grey has appointed Harsh Kapadia in a new position. He has worked across JWT, VML and VMLY&R.

Jitender Dabas

Previous: Chief operating officer & CSO, McCann Worldgroup India

Present: CEO, Cheil X

Cheil X has named Jitender Dabas as its CEO. He has worked across Draft FCB Ulka, Grey Worldwide and JWT.

Rohitash Srivastava

Previous: National planning head, North India, Ogilvy

Present: Chief strategy officer, 82.5 Communications

82.5 Communications has named Rohitash Srivastava as the chief strategy officer. He has worked across DDB Mudra Group, Leo Burnett, McCann Worldgroup, SapientNitro and Leo Burnett Orchard.

Dhruv Agarwala

Previous: CEO, REA India

Dhruv Agarwala has stepped down from his position at REA India. He has worked across GE India, iTrust Financial Advisors, PropTiger.com.

Pravin D Chaudhari

Previous: Executive officer, Kansai Paint Co

Present: Managing director, Kansai Nerolac Paints

Kansai Nerolac Paints has elevated Pravin D Chaudhari to a new position.

Shibashish Roy

Previous: CEO, Croma

Present: CEO & MD, Croma

Croma has elevated Shibashish Roy. He has worked across Voltas, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Tata Capital, Tata Sons and Tata Administrative Services.