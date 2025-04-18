            
Dainik Bhaskar's Chief Corporate Sales & Marketing Officer Satyajit Sengupta quits

Sengupta cited opting for better career opportunities behind the resignation at DB Corp Limited.

By  Storyboard18Apr 18, 2025 4:25 PM
Satyajit Sengupta began his career as a senior manager at The Indian Express, and then joined India Today Group as a deputy branch head. Then, his innings at Bennett Coleman & Co began in 2005 which lasted for more than a decade.

Satyajit Sengupta, who led Dainik Bhaskar as chief corporate sales and marketing officer since 2017, has resigned from his position. In his resignation letter, he cited better future career opportunities.

Sengupta in his resignation letter wrote, "I have thought through my career path and have come to the conclusion that I would like to take up an offer that has come my way. I believe it would add to my skills and experience and offer different perspectives. In view of the same, I would like to resign from my current position of CCSMO at DB Corp Ltd. Since this is under discussion for quite some time."

Prior to joining Dainik Bhaskar, Sengupta was with Bennett Coleman and Co. Ltd. (Times Group), where he held the position of Associate Vice President and Metro Head in Gurgaon. He led the metro team in generating revenue for all Times Group publications. Earlier, he held the positions of Assistant Vice President & National Vertical Head and National Response Head - Magazines at the organisation.

Before TOI, he worked at the India Today Group as Deputy Branch Head Impact, looking after ad sales for the northern region for over 4 years. He started his career with the Indian Express in 1998, where he worked for over 2 years.

Sengupta has more than two decades of experience in sales and marketing, and he is also skilled in sales strategy, transformation, newspaper/magazine/digital, and integrated media solutions.


