Snap names Grace Kao as CMO

Grace Kao, who led Snap Inc as vice president, consumer and business marketing, has been elevated to chief marketing officer.
Kao began her career at TBWA\Chiat|Day, and then went on to work across Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, Yahoo, Pandora, Instagram, and Spotify, where she held positions such as group account director, director of marketing, vice president - sales and marketing and head of global business marketing.
Snap Inc. announced on February 4 that it had elevated Ajit Mohan to chief business officer. Mohan will oversee the company’s advertising operations, focusing on expanding and refining its revenue-generating initiatives worldwide.
Mohan, who joined Snap in November 2022 as President for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, will now direct efforts to enhance Snap’s advertising footprint in all regions. His appointment follows a broader restructuring of Snap’s leadership to better address regional markets, with the creation of new executive roles for the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and APAC.