            

      Dentsu Creative appoints Abhijat Bharadwaj as chief creative officer

      Previously, Abhijat Bharadwaj was the chief creative officer of Creativeland Asia.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 18, 2024 10:16 AM
      Dentsu Creative appoints Abhijat Bharadwaj as chief creative officer
      Abhijat Bharadwaj started his career at Leo Burnett and went on to work across McCann Erickson, Contract Advertising, Black Pencil and Star India.

      Abhijat Bharadwaj, who led Creativeland Asia as chief creative officer, has been appointed by Dentsu Creative as chief creative officer.

      Bharadwaj started his career at Leo Burnett and went on to work across McCann Erickson, Contract Advertising, Black Pencil and Star India.

      Previously as CCO of Creativeland Asia, he led teams on brands like Netflix, Swiggy, AM/NS, Pizza Hut and Godrej, with proven success in pitching and winning accounts across offices, adding to campaigns for Star Sports, Netflix, Swiggy, Hotstar, Mercedes Benz, McDonald's, to name a few. Recently, Netflix Campaign titled 'Netflix for all' was instrumental in increasing India's Netflix subscriber base by a significant margin.

      As an executive producer at Star India, he headed advertising for premium and emerging sports.


      Tags
      First Published on Apr 18, 2024 10:16 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      ZEE's Amit Goenka, Umesh Bansal: Who are the top leaders after Punit Goenka shuffles ranks?

      ZEE's Amit Goenka, Umesh Bansal: Who are the top leaders after Punit Goenka shuffles ranks?

      Brand Makers

      Publicis Worldwide's Pratheeb Ravi joins Ogilvy as ECD

      Publicis Worldwide's Pratheeb Ravi joins Ogilvy as ECD

      Brand Makers

      Leo Burnett Mumbai bolsters its leadership team

      Leo Burnett Mumbai bolsters its leadership team

      Brand Makers

      Ad veteran Agnello Dias joins Spinach Experience Design as co-founder

      Ad veteran Agnello Dias joins Spinach Experience Design as co-founder

      Brand Makers

      ZEE’s Punit Goenka elevates key leaders while assuming charge of all critical businesses including Domestic Broadcast

      ZEE’s Punit Goenka elevates key leaders while assuming charge of all critical businesses including Domestic Broadcast

      Brand Makers

      Tata Consumer Products' elevates Tanmay Prusty as senior vice president, business - capital foods

      Tata Consumer Products' elevates Tanmay Prusty as senior vice president, business - capital foods

      Brand Makers

      Ogilvy's ECD Talha B Mohsin steps down

      Ogilvy's ECD Talha B Mohsin steps down