Dentsu Creative appoints Abhijat Bharadwaj as chief creative officer

Abhijat Bharadwaj, who led Creativeland Asia as chief creative officer, has been appointed by Dentsu Creative as chief creative officer.
Bharadwaj started his career at Leo Burnett and went on to work across McCann Erickson, Contract Advertising, Black Pencil and Star India.
Previously as CCO of Creativeland Asia, he led teams on brands like Netflix, Swiggy, AM/NS, Pizza Hut and Godrej, with proven success in pitching and winning accounts across offices, adding to campaigns for Star Sports, Netflix, Swiggy, Hotstar, Mercedes Benz, McDonald's, to name a few. Recently, Netflix Campaign titled 'Netflix for all' was instrumental in increasing India's Netflix subscriber base by a significant margin.
As an executive producer at Star India, he headed advertising for premium and emerging sports.