DS Group elevates Rajeev Jain to senior vice president - corporate marketing

Rajeev Jain comes with an experience of more than three decades and his core competencies include new product development and launches, brand management, brand architecture and various others.

By  Storyboard18Jul 11, 2023 9:20 AM
Rajeev Jain holds a bachelor in science specialising in biology, and holds a masters in business administration specialising in marketing and brand marketing from Ajmer University.

FMCG conglomerate DS Group has promoted Rajeev Jain to senior vice president - corporate marketing. He has been with the group for over 16 years.

Armed with an experience of more than three decades, Jain has worked across companies like Surya Roshni and Intex Technologies. His core competencies include new product development and launches, brand management, brand architecture, brand extensions strategies, integrated marketing communication, media planning and buying, digital marketing and consumer insights.

First Published on Jul 11, 2023 9:20 AM

