DS Group elevates Rajeev Jain to senior vice president - corporate marketing

FMCG conglomerate DS Group has promoted Rajeev Jain to senior vice president - corporate marketing. He has been with the group for over 16 years.
Armed with an experience of more than three decades, Jain has worked across companies like Surya Roshni and Intex Technologies. His core competencies include new product development and launches, brand management, brand architecture, brand extensions strategies, integrated marketing communication, media planning and buying, digital marketing and consumer insights.
Jain holds a bachelor in science specialising in biology, and holds a masters in business administration specialising in marketing and brand marketing from Ajmer University.
