            

      BharatPe elevates its CFO Nalin Negi to CEO

      Previously, Nalin Negi led BharatPe as chief financial officer.

      By  Kashmeera SambamurthyApr 16, 2024 12:34 PM
      Nalin Negi started his career at American Express, and went on to work across GE Capital Services India and SBI Card. (Image source: CNBC-TV18)

      Nalin Negi, who led fintech startup BharatPe as chief financial officer, has been elevated to the position of chief executive officer.

      Negi started his career at American Express, and went on to work across GE Capital Services India and SBI Card.

      On April 8, BharatPe, which runs three entities – Resilient Innovations Private Limited (merchant app), Resilient Payments Private Limited (Payment unit), and Resilient Digi Services Private Limited (lending unit), restructured its leadership team.

      Sandeep Indurkar, who was earlier the chief business officer of the banking vertical, is now the CEO of the fintech firm's payment unit. In addition to his existing responsibilities, Kohinoor Biswas now also oversees Zillion, the loyalty division, which was earlier headed by Rijish Raghavan who is now leading BharatPe's device business.


      First Published on Apr 16, 2024 12:07 PM

