Editors Guild names Sanjay Kapoor as President in uncontested leadership transition

The Editors Guild of India has confirmed its new leadership for the upcoming term, electing Sanjay Kapoor as president, Raghavan Srinivasan as general secretary and Teresa Rehman as treasurer. All positions were filled unopposed, with no rival nominations submitted, as per media reports.

The election committee, chaired by convener Rajdeep Sardesai with Vijay Naik as member, ratified the panel during the Guild’s annual general body meeting. The smooth transition comes at a time when the media industry continues to face heightened scrutiny, ongoing regulatory debates and the challenges of a rapidly shifting news landscape.

The absence of competing candidates ensured a straightforward handover, with the newly appointed office-bearers set to steer the Guild through its next term.

First Published on Nov 24, 2025 12:32 PM