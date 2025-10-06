Eli Lilly announces over USD 1 bn investment in new contract manufacturing in India

ADVERTISEMENT
Eli Lilly and Company announced plans to invest more than USD 1 bn over the next several years into new contract manufacturing in India, expanding patients’ access to innovative medicines around the world.
In addition, Lilly will establish a new Manufacturing & Quality presence in Hyderabad. This new hub will offer advanced technical capabilities and oversight for Lilly’s contract manufacturing network across India. Recruitment will begin immediately, with openings across roles such as engineers, chemists, analytical scientists, quality control and assurance professionals, and management positions.
A. Revanth Reddy, chief minister of Telangana, said, “Lilly’s continued expansion in Hyderabad highlights the city’s emergence as a powerhouse in global healthcare innovation. From the recent opening of its Innovation and Technology site to a new manufacturing collaboration and the establishment of a Manufacturing & Quality hub, Lilly is moving swiftly to expand its presence in Telangana — reinforcing the state’s position as a preferred destination for cutting-edge healthcare investments.”
Sridhar Babu, minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce and Legislative Affairs, Telangana, added, “Lilly’s expansion in Hyderabad is a testament to Telangana’s dynamic industrial landscape and its growing influence in advanced healthcare manufacturing. The state’s focus on technology-driven infrastructure and ease of doing business continues to attract global leaders across sectors and lifesciences sector in particular has been on accelerated growth.”
Nivruti Rai, managing director & CEO, Invest India, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt. of India, said, "Lilly’s investment in India reflects not only the country’s rise as a competitive global manufacturing and innovation hub, but also Lilly’s own commitment to growth, innovation, and advancing healthcare worldwide. This partnership reflects confidence in India’s skilled talent, robust infrastructure, and business-friendly policies, while supporting Lilly’s journey as a global leader in life sciences. Together, we are shaping a stronger future for healthcare and manufacturing. We are proud to support Lilly’s growth journey in India and wish them continued success in the years ahead."
“We are making significant investments to increase manufacturing and medicine supply capacity around the world to help ensure patients have access to the medicines they need,” said, Patrik Jonsson, Executive Vice President and President Lilly International, Eli Lilly and Company.
He added, “Working with trusted contract manufacturers expands our capabilities to deliver life-changing medicines at greater scale — with quality always at the core. This investment reaffirms our confidence in India as a hub for capability building within our global network.”
With a longstanding presence in India, including a commercial site in Gurugram and specialized sites in Bengaluru and Hyderabad that serve as important hubs supporting global innovation, Lilly is reinforcing its commitment to the country through strategic investments in local talent and technical capabilities.