Airtel business secures contract to protect Indian Railways’ digital network

ADVERTISEMENT
Airtel Business has won a multi-year contract with the Indian Railway Security Operations Centre (IRSOC) to provide advanced cybersecurity for the nation’s railway digital infrastructure.
Indian Railways, one of the country’s most critical assets, operates over 13,000 trains daily, serves more than 20 million passengers, handles millions of digital transactions, and transports 1.5 billion tons of freight each year. Protecting this system entails safeguarding sensitive data, including customer identities, payment information, and key operational databases related to ticketing, train tracking, freight, and signalling, as per reports.
Under the agreement, Airtel Business will implement multi-layered security controls to protect the extensive network and ensure uninterrupted, safe operations. The services will cover the railway’s entire digital infrastructure, including 160,000 employees across 26 locations.
The security framework will combine leading global technologies with Make in India cybersecurity tools. Airtel Business said the system will be AI-driven, fully compliant, and specifically designed for the needs of critical national infrastructure.
Sharat Sinha, CEO & Director of Airtel Business, said that in today’s times of escalating cyber risks, which threaten operational continuity, data integrity and passenger safety, advanced defence mechanisms play a critical role.
Dilip Kumar, EDIP — Railway Board, said that the establishment of IRSOC will provide a centralised Security Operations Centre to continuously monitor Indian Railways assets, detect and respond to threats efficiently, gather intelligence, and collaborate with national cyber security agencies. This partnership underscores Indian Railways’ commitment to digital resilience, strengthening cybersecurity as it continues to modernise its operations.