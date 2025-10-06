Tim Cook Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Steve Jobs on 14th Death Anniversary

ADVERTISEMENT
Apple CEO Tim Cook paid a touching tribute to Steve Jobs on the 14th anniversary of his death. Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Cook wrote: “Steve saw the future as a bright and boundless place, lit the path forward, and inspired us to follow. We miss you, my friend.” The post caught the attention of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who shared it on his own timeline.
Steve saw the future as a bright and boundless place, lit the path forward, and inspired us to follow. We miss you, my friend. pic.twitter.com/0ZF2FLc7Ub— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 5, 2025
Jobs, who passed away on 5 October 2011 after an eight-year battle with pancreatic cancer, co-founded Apple in 1976 with Steve Wozniak. Under his leadership, Apple launched revolutionary products such as the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, transforming industries and redefining how people communicate, work, and consume entertainment. Renowned for his focus on design and user experience, Jobs made technology more accessible while steering Apple from near collapse to becoming one of the most influential companies in the world.
In a lesser-known chapter of Jobs’ final years, Cook made a deeply personal gesture. As Apple’s then–Chief Operating Officer, Cook offered to donate part of his liver to Jobs, since both shared the same rare blood type. According to later biographies and media reports, Cook underwent extensive medical tests and was a suitable donor. Jobs, however, refused the offer, becoming emotional but insisting he could not accept such a sacrifice from a friend and colleague.
Jobs ultimately underwent a liver transplant in 2009 in Tennessee, returning to lead Apple afterwards. Despite the surgery, his health continued to deteriorate until his passing in October 2011.