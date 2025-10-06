Shoe thrown at CJI Gavai in Supreme Court; He says, “These things don’t affect me”

A dramatic scene unfolded inside the Supreme Court of India on Monday morning when an elderly man hurled a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai. The incident, which occurred just as the day’s first hearing commenced, did not disrupt the proceedings, with the Chief Justice responding calmly: “I am the last person to be affected by such things.”

The man, identified through a proximity card as Kishore Rakesh, raised slogans of “India won’t tolerate Sanatan’s insult” before throwing the shoe toward the Bench. The projectile, however, fell short of the dais. Security personnel immediately intervened, escorting the man out of the courtroom and taking him into custody for questioning. His motive remains under investigation.

Despite the unexpected disruption, CJI Gavai maintained composure, instructing lawyers to continue their arguments without distraction. “Don’t get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me,” he remarked, signalling that the court’s business would proceed undeterred.

Eyewitnesses said the Chief Justice’s steady demeanour set the tone for the courtroom, which quickly resumed normal proceedings. According to sources, the individual gained access to the courtroom using an entry card typically issued to lawyers and clerks of the Supreme Court.

The incident comes amid heightened social media scrutiny of the Chief Justice’s earlier observation in a case concerning the restoration of a 7-foot beheaded idol of Lord Vishnu at Khajuraho. While dismissing the plea, CJI Gavai had quipped, “Go and ask the deity himself to do something,” noting that the site was protected by the Archaeological Survey of India. The remark triggered widespread online criticism, with several groups accusing him of disrespecting religious sentiments.

Addressing the controversy in open court days later, CJI Gavai clarified that his comments were being misinterpreted. “Someone told me the other day that the comments I made have been portrayed on social media in a certain manner. I respect all religions,” he said. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta also defended the Chief Justice, observing, “We used to know Newton’s law — every action has an equal reaction. Now every action has a disproportionate social media reaction.”

Senior advocate Indira Jaising condemned the attack, calling for a thorough investigation. “The lawyer must be named, and legal action taken against him. This appears to be a blatant casteist attack on the Supreme Court of India. It deserves to be condemned by all judges through a united press statement that ideological attacks will not be tolerated,” she posted on X (formerly Twitter). She also praised the CJI’s composed handling of the situation, describing it as “befitting the court’s dignity.”