Eureka Forbes announces key leadership changes across technology, digital, supply chain and strategic projects

Company strengthens leadership team with strategic appointments across key functions.

By  Storyboard18Dec 2, 2024 10:24 AM
Eureka Forbes has announced several significant leadership changes as part of its continued efforts to drive growth and innovation across its key business areas.

Vikas Jayna, Chief Technology Officer, has resigned from his position, effective December 2, 2024. He will be pursuing new opportunities outside the organization.

Jayna has played an integral role in the company's technological advancements, and his departure marks the end of an era for the tech team.

In the interim, Nithyanand Shankar, Chief Digital and Product Officer, will take on additional responsibilities and lead the Engineering division starting December 3, 2024.

Shankar has been with Eureka Forbes for nearly 2 years and brings with him over 16 years of experience, including his previous roles at P&G and Amazon.

Additionally, Aviral Chopra has been appointed as the new Chief Supply Chain Officer, effective December 3, 2024. Chopra has 15 years of industry experience and brings a wealth of expertise from his role as Head of Supply Chain at Blinkit. His previous experience at Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) spans both manufacturing and non-manufacturing roles.

Furthermore, Anirudha Karnataki, who has served as Head of Supply Chain & Procurement, will take on a new role as Head of Strategic Projects, effective December 2, 2024.

Karnataki has been with the company for nearly one-and-a-half years and brings two decades of experience from his time at Asian Paints and CEAT. In his new role, he will focus on driving key strategic initiatives across the business.


First Published on Dec 2, 2024 10:17 AM

