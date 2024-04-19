FCB Interface's Pranav Sabhaney joins Ogilvy as VP - strategy

Pranav Sabhaney, who led FCB Interface as vice president - strategy, has been appointed by Ogilvy in a similar role.
Sabhaney began his career as a digital planner at Law & Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi, and has gone on to work across Hyper Island, 72andSunny, Fisheye Creative Solutions, OgilvyOne Worldwide, Sideways Consulting, Dentsu Webchutney, Dentsu India Slingshot.
As an associate director of creative strategy at Dentsu Webchutney, he also played the role as an integrated strategist for the other Webchutney offices and helped manage the Airtel account as well as work on new business pitches. He also helped the agency create the first brand from scratch, from naming to design to communications and that brand is Eeken, a footwear brand from Paragon.