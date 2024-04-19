            

      FCB Interface's Pranav Sabhaney joins Ogilvy as VP - strategy

      Previously, Pranav Sabhaney led FCB Interface as vice president - strategy.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 19, 2024 10:39 AM
      FCB Interface's Pranav Sabhaney joins Ogilvy as VP - strategy
      Pranav Sabhaney began his career as a digital planner at Law & Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi, and has gone on to work across Hyper Island, 72andSunny, Fisheye Creative Solutions, OgilvyOne Worldwide, Sideways Consulting, Dentsu Webchutney, Dentsu India Slingshot. (Image source: Official website)

      Pranav Sabhaney, who led FCB Interface as vice president - strategy, has been appointed by Ogilvy in a similar role.

      Sabhaney began his career as a digital planner at Law & Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi, and has gone on to work across Hyper Island, 72andSunny, Fisheye Creative Solutions, OgilvyOne Worldwide, Sideways Consulting, Dentsu Webchutney, Dentsu India Slingshot.

      As an associate director of creative strategy at Dentsu Webchutney, he also played the role as an integrated strategist for the other Webchutney offices and helped manage the Airtel account as well as work on new business pitches. He also helped the agency create the first brand from scratch, from naming to design to communications and that brand is Eeken, a footwear brand from Paragon.


      First Published on Apr 19, 2024 10:39 AM

