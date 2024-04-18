            

      Publicis Worldwide's Pratheeb Ravi joins Ogilvy as ECD

      Previously, Pratheeb Ravi led Publicis Worldwide as head of creative services.

      By  Kashmeera SambamurthyApr 18, 2024 10:55 AM
      Publicis Worldwide's Pratheeb Ravi joins Ogilvy as ECD
      Pratheeb Ravi started his career as Interface Communications and went on to work across Triton Communications, Contract Advertising, and Lowe MENA. (Image source: Official website)

      Pratheeb Ravi, who led Publicis Worldwide as head of creative services, has joined Ogilvy as executive creative director.

      Ravi started his career as Interface Communications and went on to work across Triton Communications, Contract Advertising, and Lowe MENA.

      On April 17, Talha B Mohsin, who led Ogilvy as an executive creative director, has bid farewell to the advertising industry. He has joined Better Late Than Never (BLTN) Films LLP as partner and director.

      Mohsin began his career at McCann Worldgroup and went on to work across Leo Burnett Advertising, Mudra Communications, DDB and Contract Advertising India.


      Tags
      First Published on Apr 18, 2024 10:55 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      ZEE's Amit Goenka, Umesh Bansal: Who are the top leaders after Punit Goenka shuffles ranks?

      ZEE's Amit Goenka, Umesh Bansal: Who are the top leaders after Punit Goenka shuffles ranks?

      Brand Makers

      Dentsu Creative appoints Abhijat Bharadwaj as chief creative officer

      Dentsu Creative appoints Abhijat Bharadwaj as chief creative officer

      Brand Makers

      Leo Burnett Mumbai bolsters its leadership team

      Leo Burnett Mumbai bolsters its leadership team

      Brand Makers

      Ad veteran Agnello Dias joins Spinach Experience Design as co-founder

      Ad veteran Agnello Dias joins Spinach Experience Design as co-founder

      Brand Makers

      ZEE’s Punit Goenka elevates key leaders while assuming charge of all critical businesses including Domestic Broadcast

      ZEE’s Punit Goenka elevates key leaders while assuming charge of all critical businesses including Domestic Broadcast

      Brand Makers

      Tata Consumer Products' elevates Tanmay Prusty as senior vice president, business - capital foods

      Tata Consumer Products' elevates Tanmay Prusty as senior vice president, business - capital foods

      Brand Makers

      Ogilvy's ECD Talha B Mohsin steps down

      Ogilvy's ECD Talha B Mohsin steps down