Publicis Worldwide's Pratheeb Ravi joins Ogilvy as ECD

Pratheeb Ravi, who led Publicis Worldwide as head of creative services, has joined Ogilvy as executive creative director.
Ravi started his career as Interface Communications and went on to work across Triton Communications, Contract Advertising, and Lowe MENA.
On April 17, Talha B Mohsin, who led Ogilvy as an executive creative director, has bid farewell to the advertising industry. He has joined Better Late Than Never (BLTN) Films LLP as partner and director.
Mohsin began his career at McCann Worldgroup and went on to work across Leo Burnett Advertising, Mudra Communications, DDB and Contract Advertising India.
