Wondrlab Network appoints Ritika Malhotra as head - digital

Wondrlab Network, India's platform-first martech network, has announced the appointment of Ritika Malhotra as the head of digital. Malhotra's last stint was at FCB Kinnect as VP – West, where she was responsible for the P&L for their largest region and leading solutioning for the brands managed from the region.

With nine Cannes Lions under her belt, Malhotra has worked with Future Group, P&G, Google, Shiseido, Amazon and HDFC Bank to name a few. She’s been instrumental in driving the digital transformation for brands, helping them transition from offline-centric approaches to digital-forward strategies. She’s also worked on marketing new-age platforms like TikTok and Disney+ Hotstar to enhance their digital presence and drive meaningful engagement, highlighted the agency.

On the appointment, Sanju Menon, chief operating officer, Wondrlab said, “We are thrilled to welcome Ritika to the Wondrlab Network. Her impressive track record, forward-thinking approach and leadership skills make her the perfect fit to lead our platform first thinking. Her key focus areas would be to create phenomenal value for our existing clients and shape the digital practice of Wondrlab to set new benchmarks. Her addition strengthens our team's capabilities and reinforces our dedication to pushing boundaries in the digital landscape by unleashing and delivering full-funnel solutions for our partners.”

Commenting on her new role, Malhotra said, "I am thrilled to join the Wondrlab Network and lead its digital efforts in this dynamic landscape. Driving innovation, creating exceptional value for our clients, adding momentum to Wondrlab's digital practice to set new benchmarks of excellence is what I am going to focus on. Harnessing the power of technology and creativity to deliver impactful solutions that propel our clients' businesses forward is going to be my core area of focus. The power of the Wondrlab Network with its full stack offering excites me, and I’m so looking forward it .”