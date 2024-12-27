Financial transactions at Mahakumbh anticipated to be between Rs 2 lakh crore and Rs 3 lakh crore

In a sweeping effort to transform one of the world's largest religious gatherings into an economic catalyst, the government of Uttar Pradesh is marshaling an ambitious campaign to prepare for the Mahakumbh 2025, a massive spiritual congregation expected to draw 400 million visitors to the ancient city of Prayagraj at the confluence of sacred rivers.

The initiative, spearheaded by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's administration, aims to generate approximately $36 billion in economic activity while providing employment opportunities to more than 45,000 families and spotlighting Uttar Pradesh's potential as a global tourism destination, according to state officials quoted in Moneycontrol report.

At the heart of this transformation is a comprehensive skills development program targeting the city's informal workforce.

Along the banks of the Ganges and Yamuna rivers, 2,000 boatmen are being trained as cultural ambassadors, learning to weave historical narratives into their traditional services. More than 1,000 tour guides are receiving instruction in hospitality and storytelling, while hundreds of street vendors and taxi drivers are learning customer service skills, the Moneycontrol report stated. From tempo drivers to flower sellers at temples, the entire ecosystem around the Kumbh Mela is expected to experience a massive economic boom.

Kumbh Mela Nodal Offiver Vijay Anand quoted in the report said the total financial transactions at the mela site are anticipated to be significantly higher, ranging between Rs 2 lakh crore and Rs 3 lakh crore.