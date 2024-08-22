Former Mamaearth VP of marketing Vidushi Goyal takes helm as Swiss Beauty CMO

Gurugram-based cosmetic brand Swiss Beauty on Thursday announced the appointment of Vidushi Goyal as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). According to the company, Goyal will be leading the overall marketing strategy for all Swiss Beauty brands, including Swiss Beauty Craze and Swiss Beauty Select, along with its emerging categories and sub-brands. She will spearhead the brand's growth by establishing a unique identity and building differentiation in the fast-paced beauty and personal care segment.
Before joining Swiss Beauty, Goyal served as Vice President of Marketing at Mamaearth (Honasa), where she led the marketing efforts for the personal care and babycare portfolio. During her tenure, she helped scale Mamaearth from a 100 crore ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) brand to over 1,000 crore in just three years.
Swiss Beauty said that Goyal also contributed to positioning Mamaearth as a purpose-led brand with the brand tagline "Goodness Inside" from 2019 onwards. She has also held key positions at ShopClues, d.light Energy, and FCB+Ulka.
On her appointment at Swiss Beauty, Goyal said, "My focus will be on building on what has worked for the brand while evolving and differentiating in this cluttered market space. We will keep the consumer and market segment at the core of everything we do. By leveraging new-age marketing principles, we will continue to build a brand that is loved and a business that is built on strong principles.
Mohit Goyal Co-Founder & Director, Swiss Beauty, said, "We are delighted to welcome Vidushi Goyal to the Swiss Beauty family. With her proven track record of data-driven decision-making and innovative approach, we are confident she will take our brand to new heights. Her leadership will be instrumental in redefining beauty standards and connecting more deeply with our consumers."
Goyal holds an MBA from Symbiosis Institute of Media & Communication, Pune. She completed her undergraduate studies at Hindu College, Delhi University.