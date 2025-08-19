Swiggy expands beyond food, partners with Bounce to push EV deliveries

ADVERTISEMENT
Food and grocery delivery giant Swiggy is no longer just delivering meals and groceries, it’s increasingly shaping India’s electric mobility transition. The company on Tuesday announced a partnership with Bounce, an electric mobility platform, to expand the use of EVs among its 5.4 lakh delivery partners.
In the first phase, Bounce will roll out electric scooters across Delhi NCR and Bengaluru within three months. The vehicles will be accessible via both the Bounce Daily app and Swiggy’s Delivery Partner app, with Bounce managing deployment, upkeep and service.
While EV startups like Bounce, Yulu and Zypp have been working with platforms including Swiggy, Zomato and Zepto, this tie-up signals a deeper commitment from Swiggy to decarbonize its logistics backbone.
“This partnership is a significant move towards greener and more cost-effective delivery. Our ambition is a 100% electric delivery fleet by 2030,” said Saurav Goyal, SVP–Driver & Delivery Org at Swiggy.
Bounce co-founder and CEO Vivekananda Hallekere called the alliance a step towards “reliable, affordable EVs for delivery partners while contributing to cleaner cities.”
For Swiggy, which already collaborates with over 2.5 lakh restaurants in 700+ cities and runs Instamart across 124 locations, the EV push is not just about sustainability branding. Rising fuel costs and regulatory pressure on emissions make electric mobility a business necessity.