      Global digital agency DEPT strengthens leadership team; appoints Monica Ledwani and Rishi Bhargava

      Monica Ledwani has experience of working across diverse categories including IT, BFSI, EdTech and manufacturing. Her previous stints include Edelweiss and CEAT Tyres. In his previous roles at IBM and Adobe, Rishi Bhargava was instrumental in the adoption and implementation of customised digital experience solutions.

      By  Storyboard18Jun 25, 2024 10:45 AM
      In her new role, Monica Ledwani will be based out of Mumbai and spearhead all aspects of digital transformation for DEPT clients, which includes overseeing the delivery of projects related to the Adobe platform and marketing services. A key mandate for Bhargava at DEPT will be to expand and strengthen its Adobe practice while building newer competencies and innovating its existing practices and solution areas.

      Global digital agency DEPT has announced two senior appointments in India as it expands and strengthens its presence in the market.

      Joining the agency is Monica Ledwani who comes on board as Director of Customer Experience. A management professional with a track record in leading digital transformation and driving quality customer experience, Ledwani has experience of working across diverse categories including IT, BFSI, EdTech and manufacturing. Her previous stints include Edelweiss and CEAT Tyres.

      In her new role, Ledwani will be based out of Mumbai and spearhead all aspects of digital transformation for DEPT clients, which includes overseeing the delivery of projects related to the Adobe platform and marketing services.

      Rishi Bhargava joins the team as the Head of Solutions Consulting. He has more than two decades of experience in managing enterprise customers across multiple verticals. In his previous roles at IBM and Adobe, Bhargava was instrumental in the adoption and implementation of customised digital experience solutions, playing a key role in user experience optimisation and customer acquisition strategies.

      Based out of Bengaluru, a key mandate for Bhargava at DEPT will be to expand and strengthen its Adobe practice while building newer competencies and innovating its existing practices and solution areas.

      Ledwani and Bhargava will both report to Yash Mody, CTO of DEPT APAC.

      Commenting on the appointments, Yash Mody said, "We are delighted to welcome Monica and Rishi to the DEPT® India fold. They possess a perfect blend of technical acumen, strategic insight and leadership prowess, making them an asset for our digital marketing offering. Their extensive experience in leading digital transformation and developing cutting edge solutions for clients on Adobe and other cloud platforms will be an added asset. I have no doubt that they will play an important role in strengthening our services, adding to our growth momentum in the market.”


      First Published on Jun 25, 2024 10:35 AM

