Godrej & Boyce elevates Mehernosh Pithawalla to EVP - Strategic Projects, CEO's Office

Godrej & Boyce has elevated Mehernosh Pithawalla as Executive Vice President - Strategic Projects, CEO's office. He was the Senior Vice President and Head of brand and strategic insights at Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.
Pithawalla holds a degree in BE for mechanical engineering, Walchand Institute of Technology, and an MBA from KJ Somaiya Institute of Management Studies. He started his career at Godrej as head of global marketing, sales and innovation, and then rose up the rank as vice president - sales and marketing, Godrej Security Solutions.
Previously, he also headed Marketing, Sales and Innovation in Godrej Security Solutions, one of India’s leading brand in the security industry. As the head of International Business, he was instrumental in expanding the footprint of Godrej Security Solutions’ around the world, especially in the developed markets such as Europe, US and the Middle East.
He has been a strong advocate of user insight based innovations at Godrej Security Solutions and has spearheaded several innovations that are a first of its kind in the Indian Security Industry.