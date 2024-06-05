The Good Glamm Group appoints Becca Cosmetics' Lauren Bloomer as president - international

The Good Glamm Group, South Asia’s largest DTC beauty & personal care conglomerate, announces the appointment of Lauren Bloomer as President - International, Good Glamm Group. Bloomer will also be appointed to the Board of Directors of Wyn Beauty by Serena Williams as the representative for the Good Glamm Group.

In her new role, she will spearhead the Good Glamm Group’s international growth and expansion.

An Estee Lauder Companies veteran, Bloomer last served as CEO of Becca Cosmetics and prior to that held key global marketing roles at Clinique and Estee Lauder. Her career also includes brand management and strategy positions at The Clorox Company, and the Boston Consulting Group, where she honed her skills in brand building, omnichannel development, and go-to-market activation. Lauren earned her MBA from the Wharton Business School and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Dartmouth College.

“I'm thrilled to join the Good Glamm Group. With a shared passion for innovation and excellence, I look forward to working with this talented team to advance our vision and establish the Good Glamm Group as a leading global beauty company.”, says Bloomer.

Commenting on the appointment, Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder, Good Glamm Group shared, “After a successful launch of our international business, we are now delighted to welcome Lauren to the Good Glamm Group to drive our next phase of growth. Her extensive experience and proven track record in the beauty industry make her the perfect fit to lead our global expansion. Lauren’s strategic insight and dynamic leadership will be invaluable as we continue to expand and innovate in the beauty space.”