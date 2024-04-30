The Good Glamm Group elevates Ankita Bharadwaj as director - brand and marketing

Ankita Bharadwaj, who led The Good Glamm Group as head of marketing - Manish Malhotra Beauty, PopXO Beauty & Organic Harvest, has been promoted to the designation of director - brand and marketing.
Bharadwaj started her career with Marico, and went on to work across Reckitt and Organic Harvest.
As the senior brand manager - fabric and home care, Bharadwaj was responsible for managing a 300 crore+ portfolio P&L in the homecare segment across categories of surface, fabric & air care. She developed the new communication for Vanish’s Win in Many Indias strategy, contextualizing laundry problems to sources of business as relevant for respective geographies.