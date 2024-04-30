            

      The Good Glamm Group elevates Ankita Bharadwaj as director - brand and marketing

      Prior to this, Ankita Bharadwaj led The Good Glamm Group as head of marketing - Manish Malhotra Beauty, PopXO Beauty & Organic Harvest.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 30, 2024 1:04 PM
      Ankita Bharadwaj started her career with Marico, and went on to work across Reckitt and Organic Harvest.

      Ankita Bharadwaj, who led The Good Glamm Group as head of marketing - Manish Malhotra Beauty, PopXO Beauty & Organic Harvest, has been promoted to the designation of director - brand and marketing.

      Bharadwaj started her career with Marico, and went on to work across Reckitt and Organic Harvest.

      As the senior brand manager - fabric and home care, Bharadwaj was responsible for managing a 300 crore+ portfolio P&L in the homecare segment across categories of surface, fabric & air care. She developed the new communication for Vanish’s Win in Many Indias strategy, contextualizing laundry problems to sources of business as relevant for respective geographies.


      Tags
      First Published on Apr 30, 2024 1:04 PM

