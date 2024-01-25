Good Glamm Group's Priyanka Gill joins Kalaari Capital as Venture Partner

The Good Glamm Group, a global leader in content, creation, and commerce, has appointed Group Co-founder Priyanka Gill to the Board. She has concurrently been named Chairperson of Good Media Co. This announcement signifies Gill's shift to a more strategic role within the Good Glamm Group.

As an integral member of the company in her role as Group Co-founder, Priyanka will persist in providing counsel on strategic and investment affairs, concurrently assuming a special oversight role for Good Media Co.

Furthermore, Gill has taken on the role of Venture Partner at Kalaari Capital, having already served as a Founding Board member of CXXO.

CXXO initiative by Kalaari Capital is dedicated to supporting companies led by female founders, aligning seamlessly with Priyanka's broader commitment to championing entrepreneurs, especially women entrepreneurs. Priyanka will now head the CXXO initiative to scale more female founders in the startup ecosystem.

Commenting on this news, Gill, commented, “I am thrilled to embark on this new chapter in my career. Joining Kalaari Capital as a Venture Partner is an exciting opportunity for me to align my passion for fostering entrepreneurship in the startup ecosystem. Kalaari Capital was the first institutional investor when I began my entrepreneurial journey—the support and advice I received were vital. I retain close ties with the Good Glamm Group as Group Co-founder and am confident that as a group, we will continue to flourish.”

“I am honored to be elevated to the board of the Good Glamm Group. As Chairperson of Good Media Co, I am invested in assuring the pivotal content-to-commerce flywheel that built the Good Glamm Group continues to perform even better. This transition allows me to contribute strategically to Good Glamm Group's vision while dedicating more time towards my passion to support emerging entrepreneurs, particularly women entrepreneurs under the aegis of Kalaari Capital and CXXO.”

Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder and CEO of Good Glamm Group, expressed his confidence in Priyanka's elevation, stating, “Priyanka has played an extremely instrumental role at Good Glamm Group. We started the journey of content-to-commerce together in 2020 and have since expanded the company together. For some time now, Priyanka has been helping me through our investments and strategic initiatives, and we are thrilled to announce Priyanka's elevation to the Board of Good Glamm Group and her new role as Chairperson of Good Media Co.”

“This move is a testament to her exceptional leadership and vision. I am equally excited for Priyanka to join our friends at Kalaari Capital and am confident that Priyanka will continue to make valuable contributions to the success of the Good Glamm Group and leave an indelible mark in her new role at Kalaari Capital.”

Vani Kola, Founder & Managing Director of Kalaari Capital, said, “I first met Priyanka over a decade ago as the founder of POPxo. We invested in the company, and I have seen Priyanka evolve as an impactful and empathetic leader. I am delighted to welcome Priyanka onboard Kalaari Capital as a venture partner advising our D2C portfolio. Her experience as an entrepreneur places her exceptionally well to support and guide founders and companies. She is already a Founding Board Member of CXXO, a Kalaari Capital initiative that supports female founders. As she goes on to head the CXXO initiative to help more women-led companies scale.”