            

Google's Public Policy Head for India Sreenivasa Reddy quits: Report

Google appointed Sreenivasa Reddy, a former executive at Apple and Microsoft, as its Public Policy Head in India, in 2023.

By  Storyboard18Feb 13, 2025 6:01 PM
A former executive at Apple and Microsoft, Sreenivasa Reddy, joined Google in 2023.

Google's Public Policy Head in India, Sreenivasa Reddy, has resigned, according to Reuters. A former executive at Apple and Microsoft, Reddy joined Google in 2023. The development holds significance because it marks the second departure for the company from the public policy position in over two years.

In 2022, Archana Gulati, Google's Head of Public Policy for India had resigned just five months after the appointment.

At Google, the policy veteran, Reddy, was responsible for tackling legal challenges and expanding hardware assembly to the country. Reddy has worked with Apple as Head of Regulatory Affairs in India and spent two years as Microsoft's Head of XR (Extended Reality) for the Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa region before joining Google. Prior to that, he also had stints with Ericsson and Aircel.

Citing an internal Google memo, the Reuters report stated that Iarla Flynn, policy head for northern Europe, will serve as the interim policy lead for India.


First Published on Feb 13, 2025 5:42 PM

