GroupM hires Gurpreet Singh as head of performance

GroupM, WPP’s media investment group, has appointed of Gurpreet Singh as the head of performance at GroupM Nexus in India. He brings with him more than 15 years of experience in the digital marketing industry and has carved a niche for himself in the performance marketing domain. He joins the GroupM Nexus India team from Performics - Publicis Groupe, where he held the position of managing partner.

In his new position at GroupM Nexus, Singh will be responsible for driving a high-performance culture. He will play a pivotal role in deploying the latest technology, data, and automation solutions. His expertise extends towards efficiently supervising and guiding teams, ensuring seamless execution of projects, and achieving optimal Return on Investment (ROI) for clients.

Priti Murthy, president at GroupM Nexus India, said, "Gurpreet will assume the key responsibility of cultivating a culture of high performance. He will be committed to ensuring that individuals within GroupM have the necessary resources and motivation to succeed. I am confident that they will benefit immensely from the integration of cutting-edge technology, data-driven approaches, and automation solutions which will be helmed under him. Additionally, his sharp focus on customer centricity will enable us to deliver incremental growth for GroupM agencies.”

Atique Kazi, president – data, performance and digital products at GroupM India, said, "Gurpreet’s expertise will strengthen the performance vertical within GroupM. He will be crucial in implementing automation, data, and technological solutions for GroupM in India, ensuring maximizing ROI for clients. We are certain that his expertise will help the company continue to deliver innovative solutions for clients.”