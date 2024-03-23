Angel One appoints Zameer Kochar as chief marketing officer

Angel One has appointed Zameer Kochar as chief marketing officer. Kochar joins the financial services firm from IPL team Rajasthan Royals, where he played a pivotal role in reshaping the Rajasthan Royals' brand identity and spearheading innovative initiatives during his tenure.

Royal Multi-Sport, the owner of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals, had appointed Kochar as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) in 2021. He joined Rajasthan Royals from InterMiles, the frequent-flyer programme of Jet Airways, where he was serving as Vice President — Marketing and Member Engagement.

He also worked with LoyaltyOne as Head of Marketing — Brand & Promotions. Kochhar has had stints at Star India, Godfrey Phillips India, and Hindustan Unilever.

Kochar shared, “When I joined the Rajasthan Royals family, I didn't realize it would become such a big part of me. Right from being part of my first IPL in 2022 in a bubble, to taking IPL for the 1st time to North East. Refreshing the Royals overall brand philosophy to launching Royals latest brand anthem sung by Amit Trivedi and Mame Khan.”

Kochar shared other initiatives he was part of like the talent hunt and reality show, #CricketKaTicket in partnership with Viacom18 Media Private Limited to social impact initiatives such as the #KhulkeBolo national media campaign with Sony Pictures Networks India.