Harshit Sahni appointed as Warner Bros. Discovery's Cluster Revenue Head for South Asia

Warner Bros. Discovery has announced the promotion of Harshit Sahni as the Cluster Revenue Head for Factual & Lifestyle Channels, Eurosport - International Business - South Asia according to recent reports.
Sahni, who was previously serving as the Director - South Asia at the company, shared the news of his new role via his LinkedIn, expressing his enthusiasm, "I'm happy to share that I'm starting a new position as Cluster Revenue Head - Factual & Lifestyle Channels, Eurosport, International Business - South Asia at Warner Bros, Discovery!"
Sahni brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having a substantial career in media and sales spanning over two decades. He holds a BBA in Marketing from LBSIMT, further enhancing his credentials as a seasoned professional in the industry.
His journey with Warner Bros. Discovery began when he joined Discovery Inc as the Director of Ad Sales - South Asia. Before this, he was the Associate Director - National Revenue Head at Discovery Communication India, a position he held from 2016 to 2022.
Sahni's career trajectory includes a diverse range of roles across major media houses. He served as Senior Manager for Sales at Sony Entertainment, overseeing sales for channels such as SET MAX, SONY SIX, and SONY ESPN between 2012 and 2016. His earlier roles include Senior Manager for Sales at Star News from 2008 to 2012 and Assistant Manager for Sales at Zee Media Corporation from 2006 t0 2008. He started his career as a Wellness Development Executive at Shrim International from 2003 to 2006.
with a proven track record in media, business, and sales. Sahni's appointment is expected to bolster Warner Bros. Discovery's revenue strategies across South Asia.