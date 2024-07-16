Havas Group India's chief strategy officer Anirban Mozumdar moves on

Anirban Mozumdar, who led Havas Group India as chief strategy officer, has stepped down from his position.
Mozumdar began his career at Rediffusion DY&R, and went on to work across Leo Burnett, Mudra Communications, Publicis India, chlorophyll brand & communications consultancy and 82point5.
He worked on a wide array of categories and brands in B2C, B2B, D2C, startups. In sectors as diverse as technology, industrial products and, core FMCG.
As an entrepreneur and business leader, he helped scale small businesses and brands in communication and brand consulting.