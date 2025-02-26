Hina Nagarajan takes on the role of President, Diageo Africa

ADVERTISEMENT
Hina Nagarajan, who led Diageo India as managing director and chief executive officer, will be taking on the role of president, Diageo Africa.
In a note, she shared, "Over the past four years as MD & CEO of DIAGEO India, it has been my honour to lead a passionate and dedicated team. Together, we have achieved remarkable milestones, delivered a strong financial performance, navigated challenges, and celebrated numerous successes. I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished."
She further stated, "Our overall business growth has nearly tripled in the period from 2021-23 vs. 2016-21. With our continued focus on premiumization, our Prestige & Above segment growth doubled, growing by 11.9% in and contributing 87.4% to our total net sales for the financial year ending March 2024."
She began her career with Nestle India as business manager, infant nutrition and milk, and then went on to work across ICI Paints India, Mary Kay Cosmetics, and Reckitt Benckiser (RB).