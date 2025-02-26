            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • hina-nagarajan-takes-on-the-role-of-president-diageo-africa-57807

Hina Nagarajan takes on the role of President, Diageo Africa

Previously, Hina Nagarajan led Diageo India as managing director and chief executive officer.

By  Storyboard18Feb 26, 2025 7:04 PM
Hina Nagarajan takes on the role of President, Diageo Africa
Hina Nagarajan began her career with Nestle India as business manager, infant nutrition and milk, and then went on to work across ICI Paints India, Mary Kay Cosmetics, and Reckitt Benckiser (RB).

Hina Nagarajan, who led Diageo India as managing director and chief executive officer, will be taking on the role of president, Diageo Africa.

In a note, she shared, "Over the past four years as MD & CEO of DIAGEO India, it has been my honour to lead a passionate and dedicated team. Together, we have achieved remarkable milestones, delivered a strong financial performance, navigated challenges, and celebrated numerous successes. I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished."

She further stated, "Our overall business growth has nearly tripled in the period from 2021-23 vs. 2016-21. With our continued focus on premiumization, our Prestige & Above segment growth doubled, growing by 11.9% in and contributing 87.4% to our total net sales for the financial year ending March 2024."

She began her career with Nestle India as business manager, infant nutrition and milk, and then went on to work across ICI Paints India, Mary Kay Cosmetics, and Reckitt Benckiser (RB).


Tags
First Published on Feb 26, 2025 6:59 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Elon Musk Leads the World’s 24 Super Billionaires – Where Do Ambani & Adani Rank?

Elon Musk Leads the World’s 24 Super Billionaires – Where Do Ambani & Adani Rank?

Brand Makers

Nothing's Co-Founder Akis Evangelidis to lead India operations as President

Nothing's Co-Founder Akis Evangelidis to lead India operations as President

Brand Makers

Unilever's new CEO to receive 1.8 million euros fixed salary; outgoing CEO gets exit package

Unilever's new CEO to receive 1.8 million euros fixed salary; outgoing CEO gets exit package

Brand Makers

Raymond Lifestyle names Neeraj Nagpal as Chief Business Officer - Apparel & Lifestyle

Raymond Lifestyle names Neeraj Nagpal as Chief Business Officer - Apparel & Lifestyle

Brand Makers

Ogilvy’s Ritu Sharda joins Pravis as Partner and Chief Creative Officer

Ogilvy’s Ritu Sharda joins Pravis as Partner and Chief Creative Officer

Brand Makers

Former GCPL exec Pooja Sahgal joins IGI India as global CMO

Former GCPL exec Pooja Sahgal joins IGI India as global CMO

Brand Makers

Jubilant FoodWorks responds to FIR against Chairman, says allegations 'baseless, false'

Jubilant FoodWorks responds to FIR against Chairman, says allegations 'baseless, false'