            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • ht-media-group-appoints-rohit-kalra-as-ceo-of-its-audio-business-62501

HT Media group appoints Rohit Kalra as CEO of its audio business

Industry veteran Ramesh Menon, CEO and Amit Madaan, CFO resigned due to other responsibilities entrusted to them within the group.

By  Imran FazalApr 17, 2025 8:58 AM
HT Media group appoints Rohit Kalra as CEO of its audio business
Kalra was serving as Chief Revenue Officer at HT Media, where he played a key role in launching new revenue streams, conceptualizing large-scale IPs, and improving operational efficiency.

On Wednesday, Next MediaWorks Limited, which owns and operates Radio One and is a majority-owned subsidiary of HT Media Limited, announced the appointment of Rohit Kalra as Chief Executive Officer of its audio business. The Group's popular radio brands include Fever, Radio One, Radio Nasha, and Punjabi Fever.

Industry veteran Ramesh Menon, CEO, and Amit Madaan, CFO, have resigned due to other responsibilities assigned to them within the group. Both served for HT Media's audio business.

Kalra is a business leader with 24 years of extensive and diverse experience across media, telecom, and consumer durables. He was serving as Chief Revenue Officer at HT Media, where he played a key role in launching new revenue streams, conceptualizing large-scale IPs, and improving operational efficiency.

Before joining the HT Media Group, he worked as General Manager – Sales at Idea Cellular Limited and as Zonal Sales Manager at Bharti Televentures Limited.

HT Media Group has appointed Priyatn Agrawal as CFO of the audio business. He is a certified Chartered Accountant with over six years of experience in finance and accounting. He has been associated with the HT Media Group since 2021 and currently served as Manager – Finance & Accounts, overseeing both business and corporate finance functions.

In 2019, HT Media acquired a majority stake in Next MediaWorks Ltd. Next MediaWorks operates radio stations across major metropolitan areas under the Radio One brand in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Pune, and Ahmedabad. The company broadcasts at 94.3 MHz in all cities except Ahmedabad, where it operates at 95 MHz.


Tags
First Published on Apr 16, 2025 11:29 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

ANI's defamation case against Wikipedia: SC questions HC's direction to remove content

ANI's defamation case against Wikipedia: SC questions HC's direction to remove content

Brand Makers

Ahead of IPO, Flipkart discontinues work-from-home policy, mandates 5-day office attendance

Ahead of IPO, Flipkart discontinues work-from-home policy, mandates 5-day office attendance

Brand Makers

MediBuddy’s marketing chief Saibal Biswas steps down after nearly 3-year stint

MediBuddy’s marketing chief Saibal Biswas steps down after nearly 3-year stint

Brand Makers

Nykaa bets big on body care, fragrances; Offline sales gain momentum

Nykaa bets big on body care, fragrances; Offline sales gain momentum

Brand Makers

McCann Worldgroup's Executive Director Alok Lall moves on

McCann Worldgroup's Executive Director Alok Lall moves on

Brand Makers

Heineken NV's organic net revenue grows in low-teens in Q1 2025 in India

Heineken NV's organic net revenue grows in low-teens in Q1 2025 in India

Brand Makers

BBDO India's CEO Suraja Kishore quits

BBDO India's CEO Suraja Kishore quits