HT Media group appoints Rohit Kalra as CEO of its audio business

On Wednesday, Next MediaWorks Limited, which owns and operates Radio One and is a majority-owned subsidiary of HT Media Limited, announced the appointment of Rohit Kalra as Chief Executive Officer of its audio business. The Group's popular radio brands include Fever, Radio One, Radio Nasha, and Punjabi Fever.
Industry veteran Ramesh Menon, CEO, and Amit Madaan, CFO, have resigned due to other responsibilities assigned to them within the group. Both served for HT Media's audio business.
Kalra is a business leader with 24 years of extensive and diverse experience across media, telecom, and consumer durables. He was serving as Chief Revenue Officer at HT Media, where he played a key role in launching new revenue streams, conceptualizing large-scale IPs, and improving operational efficiency.
Before joining the HT Media Group, he worked as General Manager – Sales at Idea Cellular Limited and as Zonal Sales Manager at Bharti Televentures Limited.
HT Media Group has appointed Priyatn Agrawal as CFO of the audio business. He is a certified Chartered Accountant with over six years of experience in finance and accounting. He has been associated with the HT Media Group since 2021 and currently served as Manager – Finance & Accounts, overseeing both business and corporate finance functions.
In 2019, HT Media acquired a majority stake in Next MediaWorks Ltd. Next MediaWorks operates radio stations across major metropolitan areas under the Radio One brand in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Pune, and Ahmedabad. The company broadcasts at 94.3 MHz in all cities except Ahmedabad, where it operates at 95 MHz.