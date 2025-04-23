iD Fresh Food names Shobhit Malhotra as CEO - International Business

ADVERTISEMENT
iD Fresh Food has appointed Shobhit Malhotra as chief executive officer - international business. Malhotra was previously at Colgate-Palmolive where he led as vice president and general manager and managed all the GCC countries.
Malhotra began his career as a management trainee at Unilever, and was elevated to brand manager. Then, he moved to Colgate-Palmolive as regional sales manager, and held various positions in different capacities.
In his previous role, his skills ranged from strategic planning, talent management, team management, business management, distribution strategies, strategic thinking, strategy implementation, strategic partnerships, people management, coaching, P&L management, leadership, retail and commercial management.