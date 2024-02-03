Indian home appliances company IFB’s founder and chairman Bijon Nag dies

Bijon Bhushan Nag, who was the founder and chairman of IFB Industries and IFB Agro Industries died on January 28.

He was admitted to a Hospital in Singapore for treatment for the past few months. He was 82 years old.

The company shared that Nag was a “technocrat in the truest sense of the word, and for India, a visionary industrialist devoted to ‘Make in India’.”

From humble beginnings, Nag rose to build a business house that spans across home appliances, precision engineering, alcohol (distilleries and bottling plants) and seafood.

IFB Home Appliances is a division of IFB Industries. It has its manufacturing locations in Kolkata and Verna, Goa. The company has a chain of approximately 530 retail outlets called ‘IFB Point’.