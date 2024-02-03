comScore

Brand Makers

Indian home appliances company IFB’s founder and chairman Bijon Nag dies

Bijon Nag passed away on January 28. The Kolkata-based business man was the founder and chairman of homegrown company IFB.

By  Storyboard18Feb 3, 2024 9:26 AM
The company shared that Nag was a “technocrat in the truest sense of the word, and for India, a visionary industrialist devoted to ‘Make in India’.” (Image source: Official website)

Bijon Bhushan Nag, who was the founder and chairman of IFB Industries and IFB Agro Industries died on January 28.

He was admitted to a Hospital in Singapore for treatment for the past few months. He was 82 years old.

The company shared that Nag was a “technocrat in the truest sense of the word, and for India, a visionary industrialist devoted to ‘Make in India’.”

From humble beginnings, Nag rose to build a business house that spans across home appliances, precision engineering, alcohol (distilleries and bottling plants) and seafood.

IFB Home Appliances is a division of IFB Industries. It has its manufacturing locations in Kolkata and Verna, Goa. The company has a chain of approximately 530 retail outlets called ‘IFB Point’.


Tags
First Published on Feb 3, 2024 9:26 AM

