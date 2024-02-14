Indifi Technologies appoints Jasmeet Arora as chief growth officer

Indifi Technologies, one of India’s leading digital technology platforms for lending to the MSME sector, announced the appointment of Jasmeet Arora as its Chief Growth Officer today.

This past year, Indifi has been strengthening its leadership team to spearhead its mission of providing tailored financial solutions to the MSME sector. Jasmeet Arora, with his wealth of experience and strategic vision, is set to play a pivotal role in furthering Indifi Technologies' market presence and ensuring impactful financial inclusion.

Over the past eight years, Indifi has consistently expanded its offerings to ensure all businesses can access formal finance that suits their needs. With the most recent inroads being instant business loans and enabling working capital finance to D2C brands, Indifi has disbursed over 1,00,000 loans across 400+ cities, amounting to a total disbursement value of over INR 5600 crore.

As part of his role as the CGO at Indifi, Jasmeet will lead the growth of the company, responsible for business expansion, collaborations, revenue, and employee engagement. Leveraging his extensive banking and fintech expertise and strategic foresight, Jasmeet is poised to guide Indifi into its next phase of growth. Prior to joining Indifi, he held key positions, including Vice President at Paytm, Director of Enterprise Sales at PayU, and played significant roles in organisations such as Pine Labs and American Express. His extensive background and notable achievements position Jasmeet as a strategic leader well-equipped to drive Indifi's expansion efforts, drawing on his wealth of insights gained from diverse roles within the industry.

Speaking on the appointment, Jasmeet Arora said, “It is a great opportunity to be a part of the Indifi team, and to collaborate with such seasoned leaders of the industry. Indifi has been at the forefront of transforming the MSME credit landscape, championing financial inclusion, and positively impacting the lives of entrepreneurs nationwide. I look forward to seeing the heights we can scale together.”