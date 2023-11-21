comScore

Intel’s Gayatri Makhijani Ray joins Unilever as head - digital hub

Previously, Gayatri Makhijani Ray led Intel Corporation as head - brand, creative and media.

By  Storyboard18Nov 21, 2023 7:02 PM
Gayatri Makhijani Ray began her career at MTV Networks and went on to work across DDB Tribal, Rediffusion Y&R, Yahoo and Amazon.

Gayatri Makhijani Ray, who led Intel Corporation as head - brand, creative, media, has joined Unilever as head - digital hub. During her stint, she worked across Intel India’s B2B + B2C product portfolio including PCs, Gaming, SMB, AI, Cloud.

Her skills ranged across programmatic media buying, business-to-business (B2B), media buying, B2C marketing, brand marketing, brand strategy, multi-channel marketing, social media advertising, facebook marketing, marketing strategy and display advertising.

Ray began her career at MTV Networks and went on to work across DDB Tribal, Rediffusion Y&R, Yahoo and Amazon.


