            

      Invest India appoints Ravi Kathuria as CMO

      Ravi Kathuria began his career at IQL and went on to work across Baan, SSA Global, CK Birla Group, Birlasoft, HCL Technologies, and PureSoftware.

      By  Storyboard18Jul 5, 2024 3:03 PM
      Invest India appoints Ravi Kathuria as CMO

      Invest India has appointed Ravi Kathuria as chief marketing officer.

      Kathuria began his career at IQL and went on to work across Baan, SSA Global, CK Birla Group, Birlasoft, HCL Technologies, and PureSoftware.

      As the senior vice president and head - global marketing, alliances & business development at Birlasoft, Kathuria was responsible for global marketing, alliances, business development, analyst and advisory relationships at Birlasoft.

      Invest India is a national investment promotion and facilitation agency of India. Advisor, guide, and facilitator to every investor looking to make Investments in India or to grow their existing businesses, throughout their journey from exploration to deployment and even beyond.


      Tags
      First Published on Jul 5, 2024 3:03 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      Firstpost hits 5 mn subscribers, becomes fastest-growing Indian news platform on YouTube

      Firstpost hits 5 mn subscribers, becomes fastest-growing Indian news platform on YouTube

      Brand Makers

      Deepika Padukone-owned brand 82°E’s CMO, Keerthana Ramakrishnan quits

      Deepika Padukone-owned brand 82°E’s CMO, Keerthana Ramakrishnan quits

      Brand Makers

      Greaves Finance Ltd. appoints P. B. Sunil Kumar as CEO

      Greaves Finance Ltd. appoints P. B. Sunil Kumar as CEO

      Brand Makers

      Del Monte Foods appoints Abhinav Kapoor as CEO

      Del Monte Foods appoints Abhinav Kapoor as CEO

      Brand Makers

      Madison Media promotes Vinay Hegde to CEO – Investments

      Madison Media promotes Vinay Hegde to CEO – Investments

      Brand Makers

      Unilever's global CMO for Dove, Alessandro Manfredi, leaves the FMCG major after 28 years

      Unilever's global CMO for Dove, Alessandro Manfredi, leaves the FMCG major after 28 years

      Brand Makers

      Adobe appoints Keith Eadie as general manager, APAC

      Adobe appoints Keith Eadie as general manager, APAC