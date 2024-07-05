Invest India appoints Ravi Kathuria as CMO

Invest India has appointed Ravi Kathuria as chief marketing officer.
Kathuria began his career at IQL and went on to work across Baan, SSA Global, CK Birla Group, Birlasoft, HCL Technologies, and PureSoftware.
As the senior vice president and head - global marketing, alliances & business development at Birlasoft, Kathuria was responsible for global marketing, alliances, business development, analyst and advisory relationships at Birlasoft.
Invest India is a national investment promotion and facilitation agency of India. Advisor, guide, and facilitator to every investor looking to make Investments in India or to grow their existing businesses, throughout their journey from exploration to deployment and even beyond.