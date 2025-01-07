IPG Mediabrands appoints James Hawkins as chief client officer

ADVERTISEMENT
IPG Mediabrands has announced the appointment of James Hawkins as its new Chief Client Officer, a newly created position designed to strengthen client relationships and drive strategic growth, as per reports.
With over 20 years of experience across both media and creative agencies, Hawkins brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to the role.
Hawkins, most recently served as the CEO of PHD Asia Pacific, where he led the agency's growth in the region for six years.
During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in accelerating PHD's momentum, cementing its position as a leading force in the Asia-Pacific market, the report added.
Before his time at PHD, Hawkins held various senior roles at dentsu, including Managing Director of Asia Pacific at dentsu X, Chief Digital Officer at Dentsu Media, and President of Digital Capabilities at Dentsu Aegis Network Asia Pacific.
His extensive career also includes leadership as CEO and Managing Director at DM2.