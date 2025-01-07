            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • ipg-mediabrands-appoints-james-hawkins-as-chief-client-officer-52508

IPG Mediabrands appoints James Hawkins as chief client officer

James Hawkins' prior experience also includes leadership positions at dentsu, where he served as Managing Director of Asia Pacific at dentsu X and held various senior roles across Dentsu Media and Dentsu Aegis Network Asia Pacific.

By  Storyboard18Jan 7, 2025 1:01 PM
IPG Mediabrands appoints James Hawkins as chief client officer
James Hawkins, most recently served as the CEO of PHD Asia Pacific, where he led the agency's growth in the region for six years. (Image: Facebook)

IPG Mediabrands has announced the appointment of James Hawkins as its new Chief Client Officer, a newly created position designed to strengthen client relationships and drive strategic growth, as per reports.

With over 20 years of experience across both media and creative agencies, Hawkins brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to the role.

Hawkins, most recently served as the CEO of PHD Asia Pacific, where he led the agency's growth in the region for six years.

During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in accelerating PHD's momentum, cementing its position as a leading force in the Asia-Pacific market, the report added.

Before his time at PHD, Hawkins held various senior roles at dentsu, including Managing Director of Asia Pacific at dentsu X, Chief Digital Officer at Dentsu Media, and President of Digital Capabilities at Dentsu Aegis Network Asia Pacific.

His extensive career also includes leadership as CEO and Managing Director at DM2.


Tags
First Published on Jan 7, 2025 1:01 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Anupam Mittal adds a playful twist to OYO's recent policy shift

Anupam Mittal adds a playful twist to OYO's recent policy shift

Brand Makers

Himanshu Shekhar steps down from GroupM Southeast Asia as CEO

Himanshu Shekhar steps down from GroupM Southeast Asia as CEO

Brand Makers

Ashneer Grover trademarks his name, here's what it means

Ashneer Grover trademarks his name, here's what it means

Brand Makers

Akasa Air appoints Belson Coutinho as its Chief Operating Officer

Akasa Air appoints Belson Coutinho as its Chief Operating Officer

Brand Makers

SPNI names Rajaraman S as head - content strategy

SPNI names Rajaraman S as head - content strategy

Brand Makers

2025: The Year Of...: Disrupting the traditional marketing funnel, says Britannia's Amit Doshi

2025: The Year Of...: Disrupting the traditional marketing funnel, says Britannia's Amit Doshi

Brand Makers

2025: The Year Of...: The rise of Gleamers, says Shuvadip Banerjee, CDMO, ITC Ltd

2025: The Year Of...: The rise of Gleamers, says Shuvadip Banerjee, CDMO, ITC Ltd