Tata Digital undergoes organisational restructuring

Tata Digital is undergoing an organisational restructuring in its senior management under the leadership of its chief executive officer, Naveen Tahilyani, who had taken up the position in February.

Venkatachalam H. had been appointed as the new CEO and MD of Tata AIA Life Insurance, subject to regulatory approval from IRDAI. Venkatachalam H. took over from the current CEO and MD Tahilyani. As per reports, Tahilyani was also promoted to the role of non-executive director at Tata AIA Life Insurance Company.

Modan Saha, who led Tata Digital’s fintech business as its CEO is moving to Tata Sons. Bhanu Pathak, Shoumyan Biswas and Gaurav Porwal will step down after serving their notice period. They were brought on board by former president Mukesh Bansal.

Pratik Pal, who had served as the CEO of Tata Neu, too is moving back to Tata Sons. The exit of Pal from Tata Neu came at a time when Tata Digital had been experiencing several top-level exits over the past months.