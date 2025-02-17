            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • jsw-mg-motor-india-appoints-anurag-mehrotra-as-managing-director-56952

JSW MG Motor India appoints Anurag Mehrotra as Managing Director

Anurag Mehrotra helmed the position of Vice President of Strategy & International Business at Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles and President & Managing Director at Ford India

By  Storyboard18Feb 17, 2025 12:52 PM
JSW MG Motor India appoints Anurag Mehrotra as Managing Director
Anurag Mehrotra, MD at JSW MG Motor India

JSW MG Motor India on Monday announced the appointment of Anurag Mehrotra as Managing Director of the company. Mehrotra, an industry veteran, held key leadership roles in the automotive sector's sales, marketing, strategy, and business development in his three decades of career. Mehrotra helmed the position of Vice President of Strategy & International Business at Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles and President & Managing Director at Ford India.

Meanwhile, Rajeev Chaba, MD of JSW MG Motor India =, will continue to advise management and shareholders as a member of the Joint Steering Committee.

Speaking about the new appointment, Parth Jindal, Director, JSW MG Motor India said, “We are at an inflexion point in our NEV journey and are ready to accelerate into a new era with an exciting product pipeline. We are thankful to Rajeev for his invaluable contribution to the brand and delighted to welcome Anurag to JSW MG Motor India. His deep understanding of the Indian market and his strategic vision for New Energy Vehicles align perfectly with our focus on sustainable mobility.”


Tags
First Published on Feb 17, 2025 12:52 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Practo appoints Jagnoor Singh as COO

Practo appoints Jagnoor Singh as COO

Brand Makers

TVS Motor launches 2025 edition of TVS Ronin, priced at Rs 1.35 lakh

TVS Motor launches 2025 edition of TVS Ronin, priced at Rs 1.35 lakh

Brand Makers

Blue Star re-designates VS Ashok as EVP, Customer Experience and ESG

Blue Star re-designates VS Ashok as EVP, Customer Experience and ESG

Brand Makers

Standard Chartered appoints former JP Morgan Chief P.D. Singh as CEO for India

Standard Chartered appoints former JP Morgan Chief P.D. Singh as CEO for India

Brand Makers

Nas Daily: '1000 Media' is no traditional agency, aim to disrupt traditional marketing firms

Nas Daily: '1000 Media' is no traditional agency, aim to disrupt traditional marketing firms

Brand Makers

EXCLUSIVE: Advertising industry bodies AAAI, ISA to set guidelines to tackle 'reverse auction', unethical practices

EXCLUSIVE: Advertising industry bodies AAAI, ISA to set guidelines to tackle 'reverse auction', unethical practices

Brand Makers

CXO Moves: Exec movements across Raymond Lifestyle, Navi Group, Nokia, Gucci, and more

CXO Moves: Exec movements across Raymond Lifestyle, Navi Group, Nokia, Gucci, and more