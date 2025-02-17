JSW MG Motor India appoints Anurag Mehrotra as Managing Director

ADVERTISEMENT
JSW MG Motor India on Monday announced the appointment of Anurag Mehrotra as Managing Director of the company. Mehrotra, an industry veteran, held key leadership roles in the automotive sector's sales, marketing, strategy, and business development in his three decades of career. Mehrotra helmed the position of Vice President of Strategy & International Business at Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles and President & Managing Director at Ford India.
Meanwhile, Rajeev Chaba, MD of JSW MG Motor India =, will continue to advise management and shareholders as a member of the Joint Steering Committee.
Speaking about the new appointment, Parth Jindal, Director, JSW MG Motor India said, “We are at an inflexion point in our NEV journey and are ready to accelerate into a new era with an exciting product pipeline. We are thankful to Rajeev for his invaluable contribution to the brand and delighted to welcome Anurag to JSW MG Motor India. His deep understanding of the Indian market and his strategic vision for New Energy Vehicles align perfectly with our focus on sustainable mobility.”