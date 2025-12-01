Parthasarathy M A retires from WPP Media

In a note, he wrote: “After 17 lovely years with WPP Media (across Mindshare, GroupM & WPP Media), I have chosen to retire and take a break.”

Parthasarathy M A, Chief Strategy Officer at GroupM (now WPP Media), has announced his retirement.

He reflected on his journey: “It has been an enjoyable ride since January 2009, when I joined Mindshare India under Gowthaman (Gman) as Leader – Business Planning. I’ve had the privilege of working with wonderful leaders and colleagues across roles—heading Mindshare offices, serving as Chief Product Officer, stepping into the Mindshare CEO role, and finally leading Strategy and Consulting at GroupM/WPP Media. It has been a continuous process of learning, discovery, and working with amazing brands. I’m grateful to all my mentors and clients who shaped this journey.”

Parthasarathy began his career at JWT as Regional Account Director for APAC & Africa, before joining Mindshare, where he rose to Chief Product Officer, South Asia. At WPP Media, he led the strategy and consulting practice for GroupM across India and South Asia, working closely with strategy leads across GroupM agencies.

First Published on Dec 1, 2025 1:52 PM