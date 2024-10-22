            
      Madison's Vikram Sakhuja to receive AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award

      Vikram Sakhuja is an engineer from IIT Delhi and an MBA from IIM Calcutta. He joined P&G in 1988 where over 8 years, he held positions in Marketing Research and Media.

      By  Storyboard18Oct 22, 2024 3:34 PM
      From 2002, Vikram Sakhuja has been with the WPP group. He was the Managing Director of MindShare South Asia; then was the CEO of GroupM South Asia for 6 years. From there, he took on the global role of WW CEO Maxus for two years. He was also appointed as GroupM’s Global Strategic Development Officer, with a remit of driving data and technology deeper into the Media practice. (Image source: MMA Global)

      Vikram Sakhuja, who is the group chief executive officer - Madison Media and OOH, will receive the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award in 2024. This will be honoring his contributions in the advertising industry.

      Sakhuja is an engineer from IIT Delhi and an MBA from IIM Calcutta. He joined P&G in 1988 where over 8 years, he held positions in Marketing Research and Media. He then joined Coca-Cola where over 5 years he went on to manage the brand marketing portfolio. Post that, he spent a year with Star TV Network (Newscorp) setting up their marketing department as the EVP Marketing.

      From 2002, he has been with the WPP group. He was the Managing Director of MindShare South Asia; then was the CEO of GroupM South Asia for 6 years. From there, he took on the global role of WW CEO Maxus for two years. He was also appointed as GroupM’s Global Strategic Development Officer, with a remit of driving data and technology deeper into the Media practice.

      His career highlights include setting up India’s first Media AOR, starting India’s first afternoon soap opera, most new brand launches during P&G’s and Coca-Cola’s start-up phase in India, pioneering a series of researches in India including BASES, Conversion Model, a Purchase Retail Audit and Consumption Panel; and being part of the leadership team that shaped GroupM into becoming India’s largest, most integrated and most awarded one-stop shop for marketing Investment.


      First Published on Oct 22, 2024 3:34 PM

