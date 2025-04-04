Marico's EVP & Head of Digital Business Koteshwar L N steps down

ADVERTISEMENT
Koteshwar L N, Executive Vice President and Head of Digital Business at Marico, has announced his resignation from the company, effective April 3, 2025.
His last working day will be April 15, 2025, subject to the company's service rules, the company stated in an exchange filing.
With an extensive career in various leadership roles, Koteshwar has been a driving force behind Marico's digital business, working across multiple functions such as P&L management, marketing, sales and operations, strategy, innovation, and digital transformation.
Before joining Marico in November 2023, Koteshwar held key positions at Flipkart, The Coca-Cola Company, and Wipro.
His experience spans both B2C and B2B sectors, including D2C, and he has played an instrumental role in developing strong consumer connections for brands in diverse regions.